Letter to the Editor, April 29, 2021: Less math punishes brightest students

Less math punishes

brightest students

After reading reports that Virginia public schools might not offer advanced mathematics courses until the 11th grade, I was appalled. Of course this would do a great disservice to students who have advanced skills in math. Why should the system penalize and handicap our best and brightest students, and for what real purpose? All things are not equal and never will be. How will this help us to compete in the STEM areas — science, technology, engineering and mathematics? Does anyone really think that this will help us compete with China, for example?