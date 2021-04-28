Letter to the Editor, April 29, 2021: State relies on taxes from higher cost vices

State relies on taxes

from higher-cost vices

In his April 24 op-ed column, Michael Schewel absolutely was spot-on. Our state government relies on taxes from smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, playing the lottery, casino gambling and soon from smoking marijuana — all of which disproportionately harm low-income people, which includes disproportionately higher percentages of minorities. These vice activities come with high social costs, requiring more and more state and local funds to provide greater social needs, including larger welfare payments, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC), increased Section 8 housing subsidies, increased Medicaid and social services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, educational benefits, disability benefits, unemployment compensation, etc., ad infinitum. This is self-defeating: The more vice activities, the more government tax revenue, the more money needed for social needs. Some of us smoke, which we regard as a minor social vice. The tax revenue on cigarettes is minuscule compared to the medical and social costs of lung, lip and throat cancers, heart disease, stroke, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, diabetes, macular degeneration, low birth weight babies and other smoking-related diseases.