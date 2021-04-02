Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: Arkansas bill eliminates trans youth health care

Arkansas bill eliminates

trans youth health care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was shocked and disheartened to see that the Arkansas legislature recently passed a bill prohibiting gender-affirming medical care to transgender youths in that state.

This bill is a tragic indicator of this country’s antiquated ideas regarding gender identities and is a blatant attack on human rights. It is direct gender-based discrimination and violates federal laws protecting against discrimination of that sort.

I find it abhorrent that necessary health care options, a universal human right, were taken away from those who already are living lives much more difficult than my own. As someone who conforms to society’s distorted perceptions of what “normal” looks like — i.e., a wealthy, white, cisgender, heterosexual male — I have access to medical care covering everything I possibly could need in life. I didn’t receive health care because I was more deserving. I received it because I was born into an identity of privilege. There is no reason that I should benefit from these options while others struggle to find safe access to necessary medical care.