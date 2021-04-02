 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: Arkansas bill eliminates trans youth health care
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: Arkansas bill eliminates trans youth health care

  • 0

Arkansas bill eliminates

trans youth health care 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was shocked and disheartened to see that the Arkansas legislature recently passed a bill prohibiting gender-affirming medical care to transgender youths in that state.

This bill is a tragic indicator of this country’s antiquated ideas regarding gender identities and is a blatant attack on human rights. It is direct gender-based discrimination and violates federal laws protecting against discrimination of that sort.

I find it abhorrent that necessary health care options, a universal human right, were taken away from those who already are living lives much more difficult than my own. As someone who conforms to society’s distorted perceptions of what “normal” looks like — i.e., a wealthy, white, cisgender, heterosexual male — I have access to medical care covering everything I  possibly could need in life. I didn’t receive health care because I was more deserving. I received it because I was born into an identity of privilege. There is no reason that I should benefit from these options while others struggle to find safe access to necessary medical care.

As someone who never has had to grapple with the challenges of being transgender in our cisnormative society, I do not have the authority to make vital health decisions for trans youth — and neither do these legislators. While the bill is based on the idea that these trans youths are too young to make large medical decisions, in actuality they are the only  people who are capable of making those decisions. The only voices that truly matter are those who these actions unjustly would impact.

Everyone should have access to health care, regardless or who they are or what they believe. Urge Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to reject the bill and set a clear precedent against anti-trans legislation.

Samuel McBroom.

Charlottesville.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News