Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: More pedestrian deaths caused by SUVs, trucks

More pedestrian deaths

caused by SUVs, trucks

The March 30 article on pedestrian deaths is timely, considering the weather is about to turn much more pedestrian-friendly. I am dismayed that no mention is made of how increased ownership of SUVs and trucks has contributed to the rise in pedestrian deaths. These vehicles have a significantly increased hood height over traditional cars and sedans. This means that the impact of a two-ton vehicle is transferred to the torso of the human body and often is fatal. Pedestrian deaths as a result of collisions is what have increased. Car manufacturers should be accountable and drivers need to be aware that their vehicles can be come a deadly weapon in an instant.