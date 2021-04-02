 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: More pedestrian deaths caused by SUVs, trucks
Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: More pedestrian deaths caused by SUVs, trucks

More pedestrian deaths

caused by SUVs, trucks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The March 30 article on pedestrian deaths is timely, considering the weather is about to turn much more pedestrian-friendly. I am dismayed that no mention is made of how increased ownership of SUVs and trucks has contributed to the rise in pedestrian deaths. These vehicles have a significantly increased hood height over traditional cars and sedans. This means that the impact of a two-ton vehicle is transferred to the torso of the human body and often is fatal. Pedestrian deaths as a result of collisions is what have increased. Car manufacturers should be accountable and drivers need to be aware that their vehicles can be come a deadly weapon in an instant.

Sam Kizer.

Henrico.

