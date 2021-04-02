Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2021: Why no overhead sheds on local parking spaces

Why no overhead sheds

on local parking spaces

We plan to relocate to the Richmond area from Phoenix to be near family as we grow older. We are planning to purchase a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium. Our agent has registered us through the Multiple Listing Service portal so we receive daily notices of new listings. As real estate and development professionals, we totally have been shocked to see that, in the greater Richmond market, parking areas and spaces are uncovered — in a climate that experiences snow, rain and the edges of hurricanes. In Phoenix, we live in a patio home condo community in which all units have two-car garages. In the area, except for the urban buildings with underground parking, there are no condo or apartment communities that do not at least feature assigned parking places with overhead sheds for each unit. Covered parking would be a competitive advantage for buying in a condo community or leasing an apartment. Why are Richmond area developers/operators and condo communities so cheap and backward?