Letter to the Editor, April 30, 2021: Bill covers children often overlooked by the system

The climate of today's society regarding policing in the community has both been up and down. Therefore, it's important that we as law-abiding citizens should push for this law so it widely will be used. If DCJS and DBHDS call on the public for assistance, we need to step up and help in every possible way, especially to save our children within the mental health/disabilities population, who are at the highest risk in homelessness and in prison. It's time to go to work.