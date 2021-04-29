Letter to the Editor, April 30, 2021: Bill covers children often overlooked by the system

Bill covers children often
overlooked by the system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How much do you know about Senate Bill 5038: Mental health crises; Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), etc., with development of Marcus Alert system?
A better question would be to ask if you've heard of Marcus David-Peters. He lost his life during a mental health crisis at the hands of a police officer. The individuals within both populations, the police and mental health communities, needed help and still do.
This nation has painfully become numb to the countless slayings of people at the hands of police officers. An overlooked question is: How many of those victims have mental illnesses?
I fear a considerable amount for children and youth within the mental health community — those who have disabilities, those who are homeless, those who are at higher risk of incarceration due to the misunderstanding of their disorders by the criminal justice system. Children and youth with mental health issues and misunderstood disabilities unfortunately are a part of the problems — such as homelessness and incarceration — because they either are cast out or their mental health crisis is mistaken for a threat.
The climate of today's society regarding policing in the community has both been up and down. Therefore, it's important that we as law-abiding citizens should push for this law so it widely will be used. If DCJS and DBHDS call on the public for assistance, we need to step up and help in every possible way, especially to save our children within the mental health/disabilities population, who are at the highest risk in homelessness and in prison. It's time to go to work.
Annmarie Wallace.
Richmond.