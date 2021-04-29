Letter to the Editor, April 30, 2021: Infrastructure plan: Dividends to state?

Infrastructure plan:

Dividends to state?

The bold, $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled by President Joe Biden's administration has the potential to yield huge dividends for Virginia, driving economic growth while addressing the climate crisis, safeguarding our coast, advancing equity and helping secure a clean energy future. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the strong action we need to ward off the worst impacts of climate change, while reducing the pollution that threatens public health and disproportionately impacts communities of color in the commonwealth. The American Jobs Plan also builds upon progress we already have been making at the state level to address climate change and advance clean, renewable energy. If adopted by the U.S. Congress, it would go even further, filling in critical funding gaps that will help electrify the transportation sector, safeguard low-lying and flood-prone communities, and help us build the infrastructure we need to grow a clean energy workforce and supply chain. I call on my members of Congress, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — both Democrats of Virginia — and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to seize on this opportunity to not only help our economy recover, but also to make sure it works for everyone — that we’re building a better economy and a more just society at the same time. By making these necessary investments now, we’re ensuring the next generation inherits a safer, cleaner environment, while also increasing economic opportunities, protecting front-line communities, and addressing the harmful socioeconomic and racial divides that persist in our society.