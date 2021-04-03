 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, April 4, 2021: George Will's column scores a home run

George Will's column

scores a home run

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing to commend The Times-Dispatch for publishing George Will's 2021 opening day baseball quiz on April 1.

It was a breath of fresh air to read the challenging sports questions Will posed that focused on the accomplishments of athletes, as a pleasant diversion from today’s often politically motivated sports coverage.

While I could not answer the great majority of the questions, reading them and the answers brought back treasured memories of players, many of whom I had seen play, of the past 60-plus years.

In short, it was a most enjoyable article to read on a dreary morning.

Dave Hugel.

Midlothian.

