Letter to the Editor, April 4, 2021: Georgia's new voting law adds many restrictions

Georgia's new voting law
adds many restrictions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Milton Mayer was an American Jew of German ancestry who went to Germany after World War II where he asked average Germans how the Nazis rose to power in an advanced, civilized nation.
His book, "They Thought They Were Free," is his story of that experience. Mayer repeats a subtle warning: What happened to Germany in the 1930s can happen to America.
In the 1930s, Germans who believed in republican democracy were overwhelmed before they realized how their civil liberties and national institutions completely had been seized. Once the laws across the country were changed, it was too late to turn back.
This past week, the Republican administration in Georgia enacted legislation that would make Adolf Hitler proud by gutting the right of people to vote.
This only is part of what Georgia has done: Voters more easily can be purged from the voting rolls; the state legislature can dismiss local election officials and run local precincts; if you give water to anyone standing in line waiting to vote, you will go to jail; whenever the vote is close, the decision as to which votes to count will be made by the Georgia legislature which now has the authority to change vote totals.
It is not just Georgia: 244 bills that gut the right to vote are being considered in every state governed by Republicans.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas warned us: “As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there is a twilight when everything seemingly remains unchanged. And it is in such twilight that we all must be most aware of the change in the air, however slight; lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness."
While members of the Georgia legislature think they are free, in fact this past week, the lights went out in Georgia.
Joseph Schlatter.
Heathsville.