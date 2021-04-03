Letter to the Editor, April 4, 2021: Georgia's new voting law adds many restrictions

Georgia's new voting law

adds many restrictions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Milton Mayer was an American Jew of German ancestry who went to Germany after World War II where he asked average Germans how the Nazis rose to power in an advanced, civilized nation.

His book, "They Thought They Were Free," is his story of that experience. Mayer repeats a subtle warning: What happened to Germany in the 1930s can happen to America.

In the 1930s, Germans who believed in republican democracy were overwhelmed before they realized how their civil liberties and national institutions completely had been seized. Once the laws across the country were changed, it was too late to turn back.

This past week, the Republican administration in Georgia enacted legislation that would make Adolf Hitler proud by gutting the right of people to vote.