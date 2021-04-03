Letter to the Editor, April 4, 2021: Memory of teacher's Easter lesson remains

Memory of teacher's

Easter lesson remains

Her lesson, that day, tied in the renewal of life in nature with the story of Easter and the resurrection. I remember her broad smile as she ceremoniously handed each child a flower. I also remember thinking that the geranium was pretty, but had a strange fragrance.

Many Easter Sundays have come and gone since that day. Along with the beautiful Easter music, flowers and sermons, there has not been one that passed without my thinking about my joyous teacher, her inspiring lesson and the little geranium. For a simple kindness to remain in a child’s memory for three-quarters of a century shows the value of such deeds. And the strange fragrance — which I still attach to geraniums — always brings back pleasant memories of that special Easter day.