Letter to the Editor, April 4, 2021: To help Earth, watch, reduce carbon footprint

To help Earth, watch,

reduce carbon footprint

When thinking about the Earth, many people want to focus on the repair of our planet that we call home. We need to watch out for our carbon footprint so we can better ourselves and our planet. To start, many people believe that we should cut back on the amount of cars that produce carbon: I however believe that we should focus on the bigger companies rather than targeting the smaller ones. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, coal has a 78% carbon content and emits about 204 pounds of carbon dioxide when burned. This means that when about 2,000 pounds of coal is burned, 5,720 pounds of carbon dioxide will be released. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a small list of some of the largest greenhouse gas emissions and transportation is on the list. But it's not just cars, it’s planes, ships, trucks and trains. We can start with the bigger carbon outputs, then transition to the cars. We could also work on public transportation, so we can try and reduce the amount of driving each day. The EPA suggests redistricting so that schools, stores and businesses are closer together. This would help to reduce the amount of driving. With everything so close it helps reduce the amount of carbon dioxide. Personally, with more stores being built so close to my home, I can start to walk there rather than driving. It also is healthier for the body. We need to help our planet. If we start with the companies that we could change, it would be better for the Earth.