Letter to the Editor, April 5, 2021: Casinos bring problems citizens fear, oppose

Casinos bring problems

citizens fear, oppose

I am appalled at the comments of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who recently suggested that people are fighting the casino proposals because of "NIMBY-ism" (Not in my back yard). This completely is misinformed. Granted, one person created a flyer that used language that was inappropriate. However, it is a shame that Stoney would make assumptions that the actions of one bad apple represent the rest of the citizens. That flyer does not represent my opinions or those of the many citizens who are working hard to prevent any casino from being located in our wonderful city. We do not want to see a casino destroy any neighborhood. This is about having a long-range vision for our city that involves positive, uplifting economic development instead of casinos, which are known to destroy local communities and economies. I am disappointed to see our elected leader fall to the temptation of dirty money from casino companies. Let us learn from other cities throughout the country whose local economies and communities have languished when a casino was built. We must learn from the extensive research that working in and patronizing a casino degrades mental health. We must recognize the immense environmental impact of building a casino with extensive impervious surfaces, particularly when bulldozing precious wetlands and forests that are key to our ecosystem. Let us learn from the evidence that for every dollar of tax revenue from a casino, a city must spend triple that amount on addressing the negative consequences of that casino. Richmond has gained a positive reputation for being an outdoorsy and inclusive city. A casino is a major step backward.