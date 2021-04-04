Letter to the Editor, April 5, 2021: D.C. built specifically to be nation's capital

D.C. built specifically

to be nation's capital

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Washington, D.C., should not be a state. Unlike other national capitals (Rome, Paris, London, etc.) it did not start as a normal settlement, which later became a capital: It was conceived and specifically built to be the seat of government.

Thus it was built of, by and for government; it is the place populated by legislators, government officials and bureaucrats who are able, and have the constant incentive, to attack and erode the liberties of the people. It should be kept under strict control.

Naturally, its residents, although living there at their own free will, should be allowed to vote in the affairs of state — but let their votes be sent to be counted as parts of Virginia and/or Maryland, not added together and used as a bloc to rule over the rest of us.

Jill VanSise.