Letter to the Editor, April 5, 2021: Governor's schools set for academically gifted

Governor's schools set

for academically gifted

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Giftedness comes in many forms, including musical, athletic, dramatic and intellectual talents — often in various combinations. School orchestras enlist those youths with musical talent, athletic teams recruit the best athletes. Ethnicity is not a consideration because it plays no role in the performance of these activities.

The Virginia Department of Education defines gifted students as those who demonstrate, or have the potential to demonstrate, superior reasoning; persistent intellectual curiosity; advanced use of language; exceptional problem solving; rapid acquisition and mastery of facts, concepts and principles; and creative and imaginative expression across a broad range of intellectual disciplines beyond their age-level peers. How does ethnic diversity of admission to the Virginia Governor's School Program for the academically gifted help fulfill this mission of excellence?