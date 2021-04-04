Letter to the Editor, April 5, 2021: Governor's schools set for academically gifted

Governor's schools set
for academically gifted
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Giftedness comes in many forms, including musical, athletic, dramatic and intellectual talents — often in various combinations. School orchestras enlist those youths with musical talent, athletic teams recruit the best athletes. Ethnicity is not a consideration because it plays no role in the performance of these activities.
The Virginia Department of Education defines gifted students as those who demonstrate, or have the potential to demonstrate, superior reasoning; persistent intellectual curiosity; advanced use of language; exceptional problem solving; rapid acquisition and mastery of facts, concepts and principles; and creative and imaginative expression across a broad range of intellectual disciplines beyond their age-level peers. How does ethnic diversity of admission to the Virginia Governor's School Program for the academically gifted help fulfill this mission of excellence?
Let's continue to select students for the state governor's schools for the academically gifted using time honored standardized testing and classroom achievement. Judge these promising students as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. hoped we would: "... not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."