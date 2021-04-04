Letter to the Editor, April 5, 2021: Rasoul: strong advocate for health care needs

Rasoul: Strong advocate

for health care needs

Supporters who have worked with Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, know firsthand that not only is he an excellent leader, he is a steadfast collaborator and a true advocate for better, more accessible health care in Virginia. He lives and promotes the values of integrity and meaningful progress every day.

Rasoul has a keen sense of finding solutions to problems that we all face, and then fighting to get it done in the legislature. His approach to public policy includes paying attention to even the smallest decision and how it will impact citizens from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Rasoul not only has fought for greater accessibility to medicine in rural and urban communities, but also for medicine that is patient-centered. Virginians want to be treated with compassion and dignity, and they deserve choices. People also want to truly be well and not rely on an old and sick care system of medicine — they want health and restoration. Recognizing a lack of medical providers in Virginia, Rasoul championed legislation to allow physician's assistants to help meet our patients' needs, and he diligently fought for the licensure of qualified naturopathic doctors to serve as they do in other states by providing preventative and restorative medicine.