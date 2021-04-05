Letter to the Editor, April 6, 2021: D.C.? Federal district not controlled by feds

D.C.? Federal district

not controlled by feds

The April 5 letter arguing against statehood for Washington, D.C., is historically flawed. While it is true that D.C. specifically was built to be our nation’s capital, the letter fails to consider the justification of that 200-year-old decision: the Pennsylvania Mutiny of 1783, when the commonwealth of Pennsylvania refused to mobilize to protect the then-capital of Philadelphia. The inaction of Pennsylvania to protect the capital led the framers of the U.S. Constitution to include a federal district that entirely was controlled by the federal government and thus gave the federal government the power to act to defend the capital.

But the fact of the matter is there no longer is actual federal control over the capital city. Since 1974, D.C. has elected its own mayor and city council, and operated its own police force, sewer system, refuge collection service, division of motor vehicles and most all of the other services that states in the union provide. This is not at all what the framers had in mind; it’s the complete opposite. The proposed D.C. statehood bill that Congress will consider next week actually will provide for more federal control than we now have by separating the populated part of the city into the new “State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth,” and keeping the federal buildings in the federal district, allowing for real federal control.