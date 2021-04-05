Letter to the Editor, April 6, 2021: Farrell lived values he set for employees

Farrell lived values

he set for employees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When Tom Farrell became president of Dominion Energy, I asked him what he wanted employees to know. From that conversation came the company’s core values: safety, ethics, excellence and One Dominion. A fifth, embrace change, later was added at his direction. Like Tom, clear and to the point.

The order of those values was important to Tom. He wanted us to make sure every employee, customer and community member ended the day at least as well as they started. Always try to do the right thing, own up to your mistakes and fix them. Do your job the best you can every day. Work as a team, knowing the power of diversity. Never stop wanting to do it better.

Tom didn’t just dictate those values. He lived them. While Tom’s legacy will be broad and rich, that handful of words captures so much of what he meant to many. For Dominion Energy employees past, present and future, I say, “Thank you, Tom. You will be deeply missed.”

Chet Wade.

Retired vice president, Corporate Communications.