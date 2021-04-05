Letter to the Editor, April 6, 2021: Time, maturity needed on transgender issue

Time, maturity needed

on transgender issue

I thank Samuel McBroom for his April 3 Letter to the Editor, in which he objected to decisions in Arkansas to restrict the ability of its youth to obtain transgender health care. The letter also nicely introduced me to new words — cisgender and cisnormative. I have enjoyed studying these, and feel I have a better grasp of them. The learning never stops. These attributes of our culture play a vital role in humanity however, and a positive one, to the extent we honor each other's individuality. I must defer, though, to the wisdom of the legislature and governor of Arkansas in their desire to protect the youth of their state from potentially harmful health care procedures. These youth, as well as their physicians, deserve the benefit of an opportunity for time and maturity to confirm these patients' decisions. Yes, the learning never stops; and it also must be given the chance to begin.