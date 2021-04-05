Letter to the Editor, April 6, 2021: Weather in Va./Ariz. really not comparable

Weather in Va./Ariz.

really not comparable

I'm writing in response to the April 3 Letter to the Editor from Nadina Cole-Potter of Phoenix, Ariz., future resident of Richmond: The dearth of long covered sheds that serve as carports in apartment complexes in the Southwestern United States should serve to inform you that there are reasons that they are not prevalent here. Heavy wet snow, ice storms, actual hurricanes (not just the edge of them) and straight-line, high-wind events quickly would collapse these type of structures, resulting in vehicle damage and higher insurance rates. I have spent quite a bit of time in Tucson, Ariz., and I assure you that the delightful change in our weather from sun to clouds, and lower average temperatures, will be much less damaging to your vehicle (including less hot pavement wear on tires, as I am sure you are aware) than the infernal and unrelenting sun and heat of Phoenix. Welcome to our idyllic state.