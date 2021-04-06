Letter to the Editor, April 7, 2021: End of fossil fuels? Many problems ahead

End of fossil fuels?
Many problems ahead
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In an April 1 Letter to the Editor, Correspondent of the Day Chris Wiegard came across as downright giddy over what he hopes is the eventual end of fossil fuels. He notes the endorsement of carbon pricing by the American Petroleum Institute. Compromise or capitulation? Take your choice.
Before Wiegard gets carried away, there are potential problems ahead. Not everyone thinks carbon pricing (which really is a tax) is the greatest idea since sliced bread. The Domestic Energy Producers Alliance summed it this way: "Pricing and taxing carbon harms working families, undermines U.S. energy and industrial independence and costs jobs."
Depending on the price set, analysts predict this will increase the cost of a gallon of gas between 20 and 80 cents a gallon. If U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, want to put their name on an anti-working families bill, be my guest.
Sadly, the assault on the hardworking middle class doesn't end there. Virginia regulators estimate that a monthly utility bill will rise by $70 per month in part due to a sweetheart deal struck with Dominion Energy for an offshore wind farm. Since lawmakers have banned the use of natural gas after 2050, who knows what disruptions await?
I suspect some of Wiegard's friends want to drag people out of their gasoline-fueled vehicles into electric vehicles. It's not clear that vehicle owners have bought Wiegard's unabashed enthusiasm. And l'm sure there has been little thought given to the used car market and the impact on lower-income folks.
Wiegard ends his letter by saying carbon pricing doesn't add to the federal deficit. Of course it doesn't because government will benefit while all of us will be stuck with the bill.
I remain hopeful that truth will win over advocacy and voters will wake up before it is too late.
Frank J. Jandrowitz.
Locust Grove.