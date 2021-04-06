Letter to the Editor, April 7, 2021: End of fossil fuels? Many problems ahead

End of fossil fuels?

Many problems ahead

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In an April 1 Letter to the Editor, Correspondent of the Day Chris Wiegard came across as downright giddy over what he hopes is the eventual end of fossil fuels. He notes the endorsement of carbon pricing by the American Petroleum Institute. Compromise or capitulation? Take your choice.

Before Wiegard gets carried away, there are potential problems ahead. Not everyone thinks carbon pricing (which really is a tax) is the greatest idea since sliced bread. The Domestic Energy Producers Alliance summed it this way: "Pricing and taxing carbon harms working families, undermines U.S. energy and industrial independence and costs jobs."

Depending on the price set, analysts predict this will increase the cost of a gallon of gas between 20 and 80 cents a gallon. If U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, want to put their name on an anti-working families bill, be my guest.