Letter to the Editor, April 7, 2021: Energy industry loses true champion, Farrell

Energy industry loses
true champion, Farrell
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As chairman of the board of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), I find it difficult to capture in words the profound impact that Tom Farrell’s passing has had on me and on so many others throughout the electric power industry. (Mr. Farrell was the longtime president and CEO of Dominion Energy.)
I had the privilege of knowing and working with Mr. Farrell for more than 10 years. He was a consummate gentleman, statesman and visionary leader who worked tirelessly to solve problems, build consensus and advance public policies that benefit electricity customers in Virginia and across the country.
Mr. Farrell served as EEI’s chairman from 2011 to 2012, and he led our industry during a critical point in our history. At the time, Dominion Energy and EEI’s other investor-owned electric company members just were beginning our clean energy journey and, thanks to Mr. Farrell’s leadership, we set out on a path that we continue to follow.
Mr. Farrell also was civic-minded and passionate about ensuring that military veterans can find a successful career path once their service ends. He was instrumental in creating an industry program in 2011 — Troops to Energy Jobs — that is still going strong today.
Mr. Farrell set a high standard for me to live up to during my EEI chairmanship, and I will miss his wisdom, counsel and industry expertise. He truly was one of the major stars and pivotal forces ever to have served our industry. While we have lost a champion and a friend, I know that Tom Farrell’s bright light and his spirit of service never will be dimmed.
Ben Fowke.
Chairman, Edison Electric Institute.
Chairman and CEO, Xcel Energy.
Minneapolis.