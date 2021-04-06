Letter to the Editor, April 7, 2021: Energy industry loses true champion, Farrell

Energy industry loses

true champion, Farrell

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As chairman of the board of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), I find it difficult to capture in words the profound impact that Tom Farrell’s passing has had on me and on so many others throughout the electric power industry. (Mr. Farrell was the longtime president and CEO of Dominion Energy.)

I had the privilege of knowing and working with Mr. Farrell for more than 10 years. He was a consummate gentleman, statesman and visionary leader who worked tirelessly to solve problems, build consensus and advance public policies that benefit electricity customers in Virginia and across the country.

Mr. Farrell served as EEI’s chairman from 2011 to 2012, and he led our industry during a critical point in our history. At the time, Dominion Energy and EEI’s other investor-owned electric company members just were beginning our clean energy journey and, thanks to Mr. Farrell’s leadership, we set out on a path that we continue to follow.