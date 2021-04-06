Letter to the editor, April 7, 2021: Up walker safety? Add streetlights, sidewalks

Up walker safety? Add

streetlights, sidewalks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How can the article from March 30 on the rise in pedestrian deaths not mention the scarcity of sidewalks and streetlights? Since moving to Richmond 20 years ago, I always have been amazed at the lack of these, particularly in the counties. For instance, it is not uncommon to see people walking along the curb on Parham Road.

For pedestrians, it also would be helpful to remind people to bike with traffic and walk/run against traffic. While not uncommon to see people walking along the curb or the grass, it is disturbing to see the number walking with their back toward traffic.

Drivers and pedestrians have a role here, but the lack of infrastructure such as sidewalks and streetlights also is glaring.

Matthew Markee.