Letter to the Editor, April 8, 2021: Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act needed

Alzheimer’s Caregiver

Support Act needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to double by 2050. More than 150,000 Virginians were living with Alzheimer’s in 2020, which is expected to increase 26.7% to 190,000 by 2025.

Today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. More than 340,000 are in Virginia. We need aid to support the emotional, physical and financial drain on caregivers. Thankfully, the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act, Senate Bill 56 — as well as House Resolution 1474 — would provide relief for our nation’s dementia caregivers. This bill, through grantees (community health centers, senior centers and more) would reach diverse communities to provide needed training and support for caregivers and families.

As a caregiver to my late husband, I understand the impact of this disease and had difficulty finding resources to assist in his care.