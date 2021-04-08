Letter to the Editor, April 9, 2021: Learn how to walk in traffic to stay safe

Learn how to walk

in traffic to stay safe

I am writing to agree with Matthew Markee from Midlothian. His April 7 Letter to the Editor about streetlights and sidewalks hit home. I, too, have lived in the area for 20-plus years. I have, more than a few times, moved out of my driving lane to avoid people walking two to three abreast with traffic. Also disconcerting is their lack of self-preservation. People who are walking seem to think that walking sideways as well as forward is OK. Sidewalks are needed in the majority of the Richmond area, including the surrounding counties. It also might be a good idea to spend some of the time in school educating our children the correct and accepted way to walk facing traffic and riding with traffic. Appropriate attire also should be addressed. Dark jeans and a black shirt make it hard to see someone on the side of the road. They either don’t know or don’t care.