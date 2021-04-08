Letter to the Editor, April 9, 2021: Military families need more government help

Military families need

more government help

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am dismayed by our government's failure to take care of our veterans' families who are left behind when a veteran is killed in combat.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization, strives to build mortgage-free smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. It depends on donations from citizens.

But the need for veterans is far greater than that organization can handle.

With the surge at the southern border, why can the government pay for the health care and lodging of those who are living in this country without legal permission while the families of veterans are left to depend on organizations such as Tunnel to Towers after the death of a soldier breadwinner?

Our politicians should utilize the old adage that charity begins at home.

Allan Mays.