Letter to the Editor, April 9, 2021: MLB should stay out of political decisions
MLB should stay out of political decisions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Major League Baseball (MLB) has stuck its nose into the political arena by pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta because Georgia will require identification (ID) to vote. Unless it is inconsistent and two-faced, MLB no longer should require ID at any of its stadiums to purchase alcoholic beverages. Anyone claiming to be age 21 should be believed. Unless it is hypocritical, MLB should no longer require ID to pick up ticket orders at will call. After all, certain groups have difficulty obtaining an ID, so they are discriminated against in the purchase of alcohol or picking up tickets if an ID is required.

Take me out to the ballgame. Just don't ask me to show my ID once I am at the ballpark.

Max Maizels.

Henrico.

