Letter to the Editor, April 9, 2021: PRO Act eliminates right-to-work laws

PRO Act eliminates

right-to-work laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The PRO Act, House Resolution 842, is one of the egregious items buried in the infrastructure legislation. It eliminates right-to-work laws in 27 states, including Virginia.

Virginia Code Section 40.1-62 provides that employers cannot require employees to join a union or pay union dues. Without this law, unions and management can agree that nonunion employees must pay union dues. This does not cost management anything. The employee pays the dues, so management typically agrees to this concession.

Unions are important, but workers should not be forced to join or pay for something they do not want. It is (or used to be) un-American to force citizens to join or pay for something they do not want to join or pay for — other than taxes.