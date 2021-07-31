Letter to the Editor, Aug. 1, 2021: Learn from mistakes to create better future

Learn from mistakes

to create better future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am grateful that President Joe Biden has revoked the executive order by former President Donald Trump combating race and sex stereotyping. When Trump issued the order, he wrote, "It’s time to stop teaching people that men, members of certain races, and venerable institutions are inherently sexist and racist.” Trump argued that it no longer was necessary to continue the conversation about race and sex injustice. At that time, the order prohibited any agency seeking federal funding from training or discussing, specifically, the historic and contemporary effects of race and sex. The order posed a grave threat to the well-being of our nation.

I joined the public health sector to become an advocate for my community. Growing up in Henrico County and now living in downtown Richmond, I see how social injustice has marred the health care landscape. Redlining during the 1930s labeled Black neighborhoods of Richmond as hazardous, preventing members from attaining home loans or investments. Today, it is the reason why these communities were hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.