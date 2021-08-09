Letter to the Editor, Aug. 10, 2021: Gambling odds not favorable, shot's free

Gambling odds not

favorable, shot's free

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An acquaintance says he does not want to get a COVID-19 vaccine because it could kill him. Well, one must admit, that is a possibility. Earlier this year three women died from blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot. That is three confirmed deaths out of the 350 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered in the United States so far. It is little comfort to my friend that scientists say they now know how to treat people who develop these blood clots — which are associated with a low platelet count — and that future deaths related to them can be prevented.

That’s because he doesn’t believe the scientists. He remains dogged in his determination to avoid getting inoculated, to which I reply that if he believes in long shots (no pun intended), he should consider playing the lottery every day. The odds of winning the Mega Millions top prize are 302,575,350-to-1.

If he had wagered $1 on the lottery every day since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, he would have spent more than $500 on lottery tickets. Right now, he’d be out the money, still be vulnerable to COVID-19 and still be putting others at risk.