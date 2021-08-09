Letter to the Editor, Aug. 10, 2021: Install solar panels, use electric vehicles

Install solar panels,

use electric vehicles

In response to the Aug. 3 Letter to the Editor from Calder Loth, the coal he sees being transported by train is probably going to Dominion Energy's Dutch Gap generating facility. I see these cars as well, and was inspired by them to install a total of 42 solar panels at my house; 28 on a carport and 14 as ground-mount. I now produce more than I use, so does Dominion pay me for the excess that's delivered to the grid? Absolutely not. It's just my donation to a more favorable way to generate electricity. Instead of doing all it can to discourage rooftop solar, Dominion would be more ethically inclined to encourage it. I also power my electric car with solar, thus saving more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It would be good for all who can afford it to install solar panels, especially with the rise in electric vehicle use that's predicted for the near future.