Letter to the Editor, Aug. 10, 2021: Politics surround decision of county school board

Politics surround decision
of county school board
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Aug. 10, the Chesterfield County School Board will meet to decide whether masks will be required when students return to the classroom. With Chesterfield now classified as very high risk for COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending masking indoors in public places in high transmission areas, and children under age 12 not yet able to be vaccinated, this should be an easy decision. The safety of children, teachers and staff members should be a priority in every school board action. Yet, there is still a question about how the board will vote.
Throughout the country, parents are protesting against mask requirements in schools, demanding the right to make this decision for their children. These same parents also threaten to pull their children out of public schools if masks are required.
As Florida’s cases move up to unprecedented levels, it has created a rule against COVID-19 harassment, which includes mask requirements. Parents of children who are harassed over mask-wearing can tap into that state’s voucher program to pay for private school education, thus siphoning tax money away from public schools.
Unlike Florida, Virginia does not have a voucher program. At least, not yet. But that might be what’s driving the mask controversy.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, supports Florida’s stance on masks, and school choice (that is, vouchers). A Republican candidate for the House of Delegates in the 66th District, Mike Cherry — who is the administrator of a private Christian school — says, if elected, he will sponsor school choice (that is, vouchers) as his first legislative act. In what seems contrary to his role as champion of Chesterfield’s public schools, Board Chairman Ryan Harter endorses Cherry’s candidacy.
If Virginia is going to follow Florida’s education model, will Chesterfield County be the catalyst?
Elaine Fishman.
Chesterfield.