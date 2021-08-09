Letter to the Editor, Aug. 10, 2021: Politics surround decision of county school board

Politics surround decision

of county school board

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Aug. 10, the Chesterfield County School Board will meet to decide whether masks will be required when students return to the classroom. With Chesterfield now classified as very high risk for COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending masking indoors in public places in high transmission areas, and children under age 12 not yet able to be vaccinated, this should be an easy decision. The safety of children, teachers and staff members should be a priority in every school board action. Yet, there is still a question about how the board will vote.

Throughout the country, parents are protesting against mask requirements in schools, demanding the right to make this decision for their children. These same parents also threaten to pull their children out of public schools if masks are required.

As Florida’s cases move up to unprecedented levels, it has created a rule against COVID-19 harassment, which includes mask requirements. Parents of children who are harassed over mask-wearing can tap into that state’s voucher program to pay for private school education, thus siphoning tax money away from public schools.