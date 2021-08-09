Letter to the Editor, Aug. 10, 2021: State leaders should make school decisions

State leaders should

make school decisions

Recently it came to my attention that people inn schools across Virginia are required to be completely masked. When I delved into why, that was when I found myself shocked. Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly declared that any recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the force of Virginia law behind it. A group of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats outside of Virginia have the power to make de facto laws for Virginians by mere recommendation. I wonder why Virginia's legislators would dare abdicate their positions of elected leadership to any organization outside of Virginia? Delegates are our elected representatives. It is their job to actually have an opinion and argue it out with one another and make laws, not let someone else do it. If delegates chose this path to cover their political careers, it only plays off as cowardice and dereliction of duty.

As for the governor, for more than a year, I have watched him stand before the seal of the commonwealth of Virginia and make his edicts during the pandemic. He repeatedly refused to allow the representatives of the people to meet to make decisions for the people. I rolled my eyes and chuckled as Northam clung for a year to questionable executive order powers while behind him, the seal read, “Sic Semper Tyrannis.” There was a comedic irony to it, but not anymore. I can’t laugh as Northam hands his power and responsibility directly to someone else. There are many like me: average parents who don’t want their children to have any more panic attacks because of school. Northam's actions made us realize that our political choices matter more than we thought. When it just affects us adults, that’s one thing. When his choices affect our children? I will happily lend my time, my voice, my money and my energy to anyone who opposes those who voted for Senate Bill 1303 (which mandates school divisions offer in-person learning in schools).