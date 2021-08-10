Letter to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2021: Ban the travel ban on vaccinated Europeans

Ban the travel ban

on vaccinated Europeans

Currently there is a travel ban to the U.S. for European citizens, whether they are vaccinated or not. However, Americans are free to travel to Europe and mingle as they please. Families and American citizens who are fully vaccinated and who have relatives in Europe are unable to see each other because of this ban. In my case, it would be cost prohibitive and impossible to secure enough vacation time to travel to Germany since I work as a registered nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

However, thousands of asylum-seekers are allowed into the country unvaccinated and with little follow-up. Where is the science behind this? What is the rationale for banning vaccinated family members from Europe to visit but allowing unvaccinated asylum-seekers from all over the world who are released into the country? Family members are not tourists. We have been patient and willing to do what is right, but it appears that this is not what President Joe Biden's administration honors. It is time to change this. It has been more than a year and a half and it has been too long. Families are hurting and we want to be reunited.