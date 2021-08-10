Letter to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2021: Laud police as judge, jury and executioner?

Laud police as judge,

jury and executioner?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The movie "Dirty Harry" was a very popular film series back in the 1970s that depicted a policeman who spent his days fighting crime, not taking any guff and dispensing justice. While that works in creating an exciting and engaging action movie, I can't abide by it transferring over to the real world.

In an Aug. 7 Letter to the Editor, Rives Hardy seems to think that what America needs from its law enforcement officials are those who can act as policeman, judge, jury and executioner. And it's needed, he says, because our cities are unsafe with criminals running the streets, apparently.

When that happens, when our law enforcement officials take the law into their own hands, we wind up with people who are murdered or maimed because they aren't trained to do that because it's not their job. That's when we move to a police state, like Russia or Belarus.

I've traveled to all the cities he mentioned in his letter over the past few years and I find them delightful. Perhaps Rives needs to visit them himself instead of buying into the propaganda of others to form his opinion.

Brian Keller.