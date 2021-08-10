Letter to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2021: Logical to use tech aids where needed

Logical to use tech

The invented controversy about the police's use of tools that keep all of us safe is utterly ridiculous. Who in heaven's name wants to be a crime victim? Who wants to aid criminals? Do we want to be a Chicago?

Instead of promoting divisiveness, it would be helpful if the RTD supported the rights of citizens to be safe. Creating barriers that prevent police from protecting all citizens is contributing to our nationwide rising crime rate.

Most citizens are grateful for police protection and vigilance. If use of license tag identification helps police deter crime, it is a tool that should be supported and used. I expect that those who live or work in areas of high crime support the use of this technology. There always are going to be noisy people who oppose intelligent decisions for their own purposes. Let’s not defy logic.

Anne Hall.