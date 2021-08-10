Letter to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2021: Place resources by need, not because of skin color

Place resources by need,
not because of skin color
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Do not put license plate readers in minority neighborhoods. Do not put extra police in neighborhoods of color.
Put the resources where the crimes are. Put the resources where they can help the most. Put speed cameras up with big signs so people will slow down. But also put social workers in the areas to help those in need and put nonpolice people on the street to help the community and as a deterrent. But please do it because there is a need, not because of skin color.
Stuart Clayman.
Richmond.