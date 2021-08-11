Letter to the Editor, Aug. 12, 2021: Slave jail site sparks recall of book set there

Slave jail site sparks

recall of book set there

I read with interest Benjamin Campbell’s excellent op-ed, “Richmond’s Massive Untold Story” in the Aug. 8 RTD Commentary section. For anyone who enjoys historical fiction, there is a riveting book carried in the Henrico library titled "Yellow Wife" by Sadeqa Johnson. While the characters are fictional, the story takes place in Richmond and centers on Lumpkin’s Jail, which is renamed for the story but contains many factual details. One gets an all too realistic view of slavery from this novel.