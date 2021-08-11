Letter to the Editor, Aug. 12, 2021:Stronger 'rights' act? Improved air service?

Stronger 'rights' act?

Improved air service?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the Spirit and American Airlines meltdowns over the past couple weeks have shown, the so-called Airline Passenger Bill of Rights is a joke. Although Spirit and American have made the headlines, several other carriers also have left thousands of travelers stranded in numerous airports citing nebulous operational issues.

Perhaps when the U.S. Congress returns from its summer vacation, hearings should be convened to address this summer's air travel nightmare. At a minimum, the airlines' CEOs should be forced to come forward to testify and show their faces to the American public.

If there were some serious teeth in protecting passengers' rights, the airlines would get their act together.

John Kurec.