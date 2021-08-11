Letter to the Editor, Aug. 12, 2021: Two changes to bill might harm redistricting efforts

Two changes to bill might
harm redistricting efforts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly allowed the constitutional amendment creating the bipartisan redistricting commission to initially pass because the GOP feared that the Democrats would win control in the upcoming election. If Republicans retained control, they could have simply refused to pass the amendment the second time — thereby killing it. The Democrats did win control, the General Assembly did pass the amendment again and the voters ratified it in November 2020.
Many Democratic legislators opposed approving the amendment the second time it had to pass before ratification because of a couple of last-minute poison pills inserted in the amendment by the Republicans, designed to make the commission less independent. The first and most serious pill was including current legislators on the commission. The second was to permit two of the legislator members to kill a redistricting plan that might make their districts, or incumbent districts, more competitive.
The commissioners should recognize that the legislators on the commission represent districts that the Republicans gerrymandered in 2011. By factoring in the current legislative districts, the commission automatically destroys its credibility by starting with a map designed to provide Republican control of the Virginia General Assembly and the Virginia congressional delegation through 2021. The GOP was remarkably effective, and only lost their majority when some of the districts had to be redrawn due to court decisions. Of course, there hasn’t been a Republican elected to a statewide office since 2009. They couldn’t gerrymander statewide offices.
The communities of interest in the districts drawn in 2011 were specifically drawn to support Republican interests. If the legislative districts are drawn in this year and next year considering the address of any current member of the General Assembly, the redistricting commission’s credibility will be compromised, and the voters who voted to end gerrymandering will have been deceived.
Robert Wilson.
Charlottesville.