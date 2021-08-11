Letter to the Editor, Aug. 12, 2021: Two changes to bill might harm redistricting efforts

Two changes to bill might

harm redistricting efforts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly allowed the constitutional amendment creating the bipartisan redistricting commission to initially pass because the GOP feared that the Democrats would win control in the upcoming election. If Republicans retained control, they could have simply refused to pass the amendment the second time — thereby killing it. The Democrats did win control, the General Assembly did pass the amendment again and the voters ratified it in November 2020.

Many Democratic legislators opposed approving the amendment the second time it had to pass before ratification because of a couple of last-minute poison pills inserted in the amendment by the Republicans, designed to make the commission less independent. The first and most serious pill was including current legislators on the commission. The second was to permit two of the legislator members to kill a redistricting plan that might make their districts, or incumbent districts, more competitive.