Letter to the Editor, Aug. 13, 2021: All U.S. armed forces need more warriors

All U.S. armed forces

need more warriors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., recently released. "A Report on the Fighting Culture of the United States Navy’s Surface Fleet," which focused on the unpreparedness of the U.S. Navy. But the determinations in the report could be applied to our entire armed forces, although it is especially damning to the Navy’s surface fleet.

In part, the report stated:

The Navy has an insufficient focus on war fighting.

The service has a dominant and paralyzing zero-defect mentality.

There is an underinvestment in surface warfare officer training.

Ship maintenance programs are poorly resourced and executed.

There is an expanding culture of micromanagement in the Navy.

Navy leadership suffers from a corrosive overresponsiveness to media culture

Additionally, the report noted:

The Navy has lost focus on good ship handling. There are excessive administrative tasks not related to ship’s lethality. And, the Navy is too small to face tasks ordered by the government and required by world problems.