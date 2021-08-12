Letter to the Editor, Aug. 13, 2021: Letters that comment, educate and inspire ...

Letters that comment,

educate and inspire ...

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Daily our eyes and attention are drawn to the Letters to the Editor. There, we are delighted to find diverse opinions and insight into topics of interest and which stimulate thought.

We are grateful for the frequent contributions by Al Schalow. His letter in Sunday’s paper on losing one’s marbles was deservedly named Correspondent of the Day.

Thank you, RTD, for giving your readers this forum for folks to be educated, comment on and, yes, to inspire us.

Kakki and Caroline Aydlotte.