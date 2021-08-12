Letter to the Editor, Aug. 13, 2021: Pass act, ban money to aid climate change

Pass act, ban money
to aid climate change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Aug. 9 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is dire, especially if you are a young person like me with little power in our political system and a climate catastrophe future ahead of you. Thanks to this report, we know that some of the negative effects of the climate crisis already are locked in — even if we drastically reduce carbon emissions, while if we fail to make necessary changes, the current catastrophic climate change will accelerate.
In spite of this, our political leaders in Virginia embrace incremental change and insufficient action, when the time for incremental change was decades ago. Politicians from both parties are bought by fossil fuel companies and billionaires like the Koch brothers who have a fiduciary interest in the continued use of fossil fuels, and our planet continues to warm and to burn.
In these dire circumstances, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, have an opportunity to show Virginians that they are serious about protecting the future and preserving the environment: They must work to get dark money out of politics by passing the For the People Act. They have already co-sponsored the legislation, which young people like myself recognize and appreciate, but they must pass the bill so that we can get fossil fuel money out of politics and actually address the climate crisis, before it’s too late.