Letter to the Editor, Aug. 13, 2021: Pass act, ban money to aid climate change

Pass act, ban money

to aid climate change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Aug. 9 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is dire, especially if you are a young person like me with little power in our political system and a climate catastrophe future ahead of you. Thanks to this report, we know that some of the negative effects of the climate crisis already are locked in — even if we drastically reduce carbon emissions, while if we fail to make necessary changes, the current catastrophic climate change will accelerate.

In spite of this, our political leaders in Virginia embrace incremental change and insufficient action, when the time for incremental change was decades ago. Politicians from both parties are bought by fossil fuel companies and billionaires like the Koch brothers who have a fiduciary interest in the continued use of fossil fuels, and our planet continues to warm and to burn.