Letter to the Editor, Aug. 13, 2021: The clock is ticking, slow down, enjoy life
The clock is ticking;

slow down, enjoy life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The seconds, minutes, weeks, months and years have zoomed by so fast; if I try to remember something, I have to search in the nostalgic section of my brain. I rushed through my school years and my military life to get a job and to start a family, wanting to make it to the top as fast as possible. Now retired, I realize I should have spent more time with family and friends — the clock still is ticking without the memories I could have had. I’m happy to see that my children and grandchildren took the slower path and enjoying each other making great memories. Enjoy every day.

Floyd Harvey.

Chesterfield.

