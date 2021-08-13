Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2021: As childrens' risk rises, so might parents' regret

As childrens' risk rises,

so might parents' regret

We are amid a pandemic, with cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 surging almost exclusively among the unvaccinated and now affecting children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that children attending in-person school wear masks for their own protection, as well as others. Yet, I read in the Aug. 11 RTD that many parents don’t want their children wearing masks. I am bewildered that parents would risk exposing their children to the clear and present danger of COVID-19, a disease that can make their children severely ill, and even lead to death.

We know that without reasonable precautions, people enclosed for eight hours in the recycled air of a school building will result in some individuals becoming infected; some will get sick, some will end up in hospital intensive care units and some, unfortunately, will die. With vaccinations, masks and reasonable precautions, this could be largely prevented. So, it will be crushingly sad when a child dies of this disease after being infected at school, and after 17 months of living with the virus, we cannot say we didn’t know or didn’t understand. We do. I would hate to be among the parents protesting the use of a simple mask who send their children to school without one, to have their child later die of the disease. They would spend the rest of their life knowing they did not do all they could to protect their children. The temporary use of a mask is preferable to a lifetime of sadness.