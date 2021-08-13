Letter to the Editor, Aug.14, 2021: Dominion should return property to owners

Dominion should return

property to owners

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On July 5, 2020, when Dominion Energy announced that it was abandoning the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) project, many people assumed the six-year struggle was over. However, for the majority of landowners on the pipeline’s path, the struggle continues because of the easements Dominion extracted from them — thanks to the power of eminent domain — which was granted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

ACP acquired two kinds of easements: permanent and temporary. Dominion plans to retain all of the permanent easements indefinitely, although it has offered no explanation of why doing so serves the public good. The easements prohibit property owners from using that portion of their land for building permanent structures, planting trees and other restricted activities. Landowners who want to sell property that is encumbered by these easements can expect fewer and lower bids.