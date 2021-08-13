Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2021: Editorials offer facts, readers form opinions

Editorials offer facts,

readers form opinions

This is actually a letter to the RTD editors. Pamela Stallsmith and Chris Gentilviso have quietly, but dramatically, transformed the Opinions pages of the Richmond Times-Dispatch since they assumed leadership roles several years ago. Recent recognition by the Virginia Press Association, in honoring them for editorial leadership in 2020, cites their editorials and opinion pieces as "detailed ... thoroughly researched, chock-full of information."

Editorial and opinion writers who conduct their own research must do the hard work of going to multiple primary sources. This takes time. The RTD editors consequently do not publish editorials every day. On those days when they are doing research, they present thoughtful editorials from The Roanoke Times and other Virginia newspapers. These editorials present views that reflect the cultural diversity of the commonwealth and associated diversity of opinion. When the RTD editors do publish their own editorials, they sign them. Editorials in The New York Times, the The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post are signed by the"Editorial Board."