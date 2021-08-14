Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2021: Required masks need to be clean and sterile

Required masks need

to be clean and sterile

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has mandated that COVID-19 masks must be worn by all children and staff in public schools across the state. As such, it seems apparent that both the commonwealth and local school boards have a moral if not legal obligation to ensure that the masks are sterile, clean and protective at all times.

Therefore, each student and staff member should be issued a new surgical or N95 mask at least daily. School board members as well as staff also should be trained and mandated to monitor that all students wear the masks in accordance with medical standards.

Inappropriately wearing ineffective cloth masks appears to be an exercise in futility and does nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19’s ever-changing variants.

Though I’m not a medical professional, it appears that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should recommend that all masks be properly disposed of as medical waste. At the end of the day, masks in all likelihood contain other potentially unhealthy toxins — viruses and diseases.