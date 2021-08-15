Letter to the Editor, Aug.15, 2021: End bay menhaden reduction fishing

End bay menhaden reduction fishing

Speaking collectively for Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts, sport fishermen and others who enjoy the waters and bounties of the Chesapeake Bay, we commend Christopher Bancroft Burnham for his Aug. 9 op-ed calling for Gov. Ralph Northam to permanently end the menhaden reduction fishery in the Chesapeake Bay. As Burnham rightfully argues, the negative impact on rockfish and bluefish populations, not to mention other sport and nonsport fish as well as sea mammals and birds, is a travesty that needs to end. Atlantic menhaden fill the lower part of the marine ecosystem food pyramid, beginning their life cycle in the bay and subsequently migrating to populate North Atlantic waters and feed the forage fish, mammals and birds that depend upon them. In 2021, a menhaden reduction quota of 51,000 metric tons (in excess of 112 million pounds) was set that allows Reedville-based Omega Protein, the only remaining East Coast reduction operation, to remove this resource for products such as cat food, fish oil and fish meal that it uses to feed its Canadian pen-raised salmon. What do we get in return? Poor water quality by eliminating the biggest filter feeder of plankton and algae from bay waters, which in turn diminishes fishing and recreational opportunities.