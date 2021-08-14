Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2021: Infrastructure workers labor to benefit all

Infrastructure workers

labor to benefit all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I feel that congratulations or a pat on the back are due for the men and women who work on various infrastructure projects throughout the world, in our nation and in our metro community. It is obvious that these people are exposed daily to extreme heat and other miserable elements as they try to improve our highway and other road conditions.

Recently, my wife and I took a road trip to Williamsburg to visit a relative traveling from Richmond by way of a secondary, scenic road. One could see vast improvements along this route as bike and walking trails existed along the way. It was gratifying for me to witness the many travelers taking advantage of these improvements along this secondary highway.

It must be extremely hard to keep up with changing traffic conditions, especially during these difficult times that we are experiencing together. These construction workers are among our unsung heroes who deserve this pat on the back for helping to make many improvements that later should benefit all of us.

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.