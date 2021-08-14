Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2021: Not too late for Wegmans to choose another site

Not too late for Wegmans

to choose another site

Wegmans, a multibillion-dollar company wants to break ground in our Brown Grove Community Historic District in Hanover County, whereby building a pentagon-sized distribution warehouse. The continued progression of this development has reached my highest level of “You don’t care" attitude. Save Brown Grove is an understatement. Wegmans has the opportunity to build somewhere else that would not impact struggling and overburdened communities such as ours. The company's dollars can take it just about anywhere it wants. Why Brown Grove? Maybe at the bargaining table it was a deal too great to pass up. Maybe Wegmans wanted to believe Brown Grove would not fight back. I really don’t know. I stand firm knowing it could be the first to set the example of doing the right thing to save Brown Grove and choose another location. There is no shame in that course of action and being respectful is priceless. We don’t want unmarked graves to be disturbed, we don’t want additional traffic, pollution, excessive noise, generators running at specified times and more health issues. We have endured the encroachments of other developers and it is those now leading toward the destruction of erasing our history and culture. We want to worship and find fellowship without these intrusions. We want to honor our ancestors' legacy. For years, the local government of Hanover County has not displayed equal fairness with the Brown Grove community (Ashland) and the boundaries that surround a historic African American settlement of freed slaves. Today, our voices and our actions display a worthy shoutout of good trouble.